Hyundai Group Aims To Transform Entire Lineup To ‘Software Defined Vehicles’ By 2025

The global forum “Unlock the Software Age” was held earlier this evening by Hyundai Group. In that forum, the company has outlined a detailed roadmap to transform its entire lineup of vehicles whether they are gas or electric across all brands into Software Defined Vehicles by 2025.

Hyundai Group of Motors Are Stepping Into A New Era Of Vehicle Technology

The fact is that the new era of vehicle technology will allow HMG to constantly evolve along with its vehicles. They will be able to stay up-to-date via over-the-air updates. In order to support this new era, the Motor Group has already committed to spending 18 trillion won as they want to establish a new Global Software Center and accelerate SDV development.