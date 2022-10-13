Hyundai Group Aims To Transform Entire Lineup To ‘Software Defined Vehicles’ By 2025
The global forum “Unlock the Software Age” was held earlier this evening by Hyundai Group. In that forum, the company has outlined a detailed roadmap to transform its entire lineup of vehicles whether they are gas or electric across all brands into Software Defined Vehicles by 2025.
Hyundai Group of Motors Are Stepping Into A New Era Of Vehicle Technology
The fact is that the new era of vehicle technology will allow HMG to constantly evolve along with its vehicles. They will be able to stay up-to-date via over-the-air updates. In order to support this new era, the Motor Group has already committed to spending 18 trillion won as they want to establish a new Global Software Center and accelerate SDV development.
Hyundai Motor Group and its three current automotive marques include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Moreover, the IONIQ brand of EVs still currently exists under the Hyundai marque as well as the larger HMG banner. Hyundai Motor Group has further stated that it recognized this years ago and has been working to ensure its current and future lineup of vehicles across all brands remains technologically relevant. We know that OTA updates are already quite common among most automakers these days, however, most of those capabilities are quite limited. For example, many automakers only push simple updates to infotainment systems like the latest maps in navigation.
However, a few current automakers, such as Tesla and NIO are able to offer software and firmware updates over the air, allowing for added performance through an internet connection. The main goal of Hyundai’s presentation today was to focus on connectivity and transitioning to Software Defined Vehicles that can be remotely upgraded. They want them to exist as part of a cutting-edge world of automotive telecommunication that provides owners with personalized services, safety, and even software subscriptions. Hyundai aims to use connected car data for future mobility applications, such as Purpose Built Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility, robotaxis, and even robots. The well-known Motor Group looks to transform each and every one of its vehicles to fit into the new category of Software Defined Vehicles by 2025.