Hyundai in initial talks with Apple for electric car production

Hyundai will help Apple to manufacture both its electric cars and build special batteries to power the Apple Car.

According to Hankyung, part of the production of Apple Automotive parts will take place in one of Hyundai Motors’ facilities in the United States. The report also supports the fact that the Apple Car is already five to seven years away.

Hyundai later published an official statement that avoided mentioning Apple, saying, “We have received requests for potential cooperation from different companies on the development of autonomous driving EVs, but no decisions have been taken as talks are in the early stages of the process.

In a statement just obtained by @CNBC's @cherykang, the auto giant Hyundai says: “We understand that Apple is in discussion with a variety of global automakers, including Hyundai Motor.

As the discussion is at its early stage, nothing has been decided.” — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) January 8, 2021

The report even said that the car is “no near the stage of production” and actually has only a dedicated staff of Apple engineers working on “power units, vehicle interiors and exterior car body designs.”

A brand is more popular for phones and watches than four-wheel vehicles might end up supplying an existing automaker with its inadequate automation technology. Apple’s electric-vehicle programme, known as the Titan Concept, has been in and out of the press since 2014. True to type, the organisation remained tight-lipped on the subject.

It’s still uncertain when Apple will launch the Apple Car, but it appears like the business is still building on it with consistent intentions to launch it before the next decade.