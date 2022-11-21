Hyundai announced at the LA Auto Show a new way for its customers to home charging as part of the company’s efforts to woo a new group of EV buyers. The automaker incorporates solar panels, energy storage and EV charging for Hyundai owners. Basically, Hyundai teamed up with Electrum, a solar panel, home battery and heat pump installer. This partnership will help customers in 16 states find the right power installers and systems for their EV charging needs.

Hyundai Launches Home Charging Ecosystem As Part of EV Push

All the Hyundai users in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington can now work with Electrum advisers to find the best and most affordable power solutions for them.

Ian Tupper, the senior group manager of strategic environmental partnerships at Hyundai also announced that dealers were helping customers get in touch with local installers and power suppliers in order to get charging and storage set up for their new Hyundai EVs like the Ioniq 5.

According to an interview from TechCrunch, Tupper said that

“With Hyundai Home, we’re really trying to democratize EV charging and being able to adopt an electric vehicle, but the entire ecosystem around it. We want to make it easy for customers to go solar to get energy storage and eventually use all those systems to reduce their energy bills.

