IBCC E-Portal and Mobile App Launches to Get Equivalence Certificate Online

Shafqat Mahmood, the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, and National Heritage introduced a mobile app/E-portal application for the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) to issue an online equivalent certificate in Islamabad.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, IBCC Secretary, presented the Minister with the benefits and usability of the application. Shafqat Mahmood, the federal Minister said in a ceremony speech that IBCC follows Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions by introducing transparency, business facility, and customer convenience.

IBCC E-Portal and Mobile App Launches for Online Equivalence Certificate

The introduction of such an application is not just an innovative move, but a significant initiative of the Ministry of Education, according to Prime minister Imran Khan’s vision. This project seeks to reduce public issues and improve the accessibility of the IBCC.

Shafqat Mahmood stated applicants had to wait for hours before digitalization, i.e. they had to deposit fees and IBCC payment before they could have been physically present in their limited branches. In addition, there was no service of courier and applicants had to drive hours to the IBCC offices to get equivalent certificates.

This app will enable applicants to apply for online equivalence certificates, also will help them to deposit their fees online from IBCC, a mobile app through OTC (International and Credit Cards), as IBCC has integrated digital payment solutions into the application. Digital wallet payments from any financial institution are provided through local & international credit cards.

The Pakistani living abroad are our assets, and the above application would be very helpful for them, Shafqat Mahmood remarked. The applicants have been integrated to help them easily by means of a courier service so they may monitor their requests in real-time. During the processing of your application, you will be updated. In the opinion of the Minister, the same changes should be made for the public facility in every department.

Ms. Farah Hamid Khan, The Secretary Ministry of Education, Wajiha Qamar, the Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Education, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, the Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Education, and many other officials attended the ceremony. In addition, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood congratulated all stakeholders, especially the IBCC Secretary, on adopting the newest technologies to facilitate the public.

