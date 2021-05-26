The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and Learning Pitch have collaborated to roll out a free online assessment platform to assist students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The IBCC is the umbrella board of all educational boards operating in the country. Learning Pitch is a private firm that utilizes technology and modern means to promote education in the country. IBCC Secretary Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah signed an MOU with Learning Pitch’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Wajahat.

IBCC Launches Online Assessment Platform For Students

The IBCC secretary told that around 13,000 MCQs were available on the assessment platform, which will be assisting students to get themselves ready for the forthcoming board examination. Furthermore, he told that a number of lectures and videos of practical work are also available on the platform. He said the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood gave a green signal after which we joined hands with learning pitch to render free online material to students so they can prepare for the upcoming examination. According to the secretary,

I am hopeful this initiative will help students overcome learning deficiencies as during the last one year schools and colleges have seen frequent closures due to Coivd-19.

Moreover, in a press release, the IBCC secretary emphasized the significance of the platform and said that it was a step in the right direction to improve education in the country. He said,

I am very optimistic about the future of education in Pakistan and this platform is another step in the direction of educational excellence in Pakistan.

The assessment platform intends to modernize the educational practices in Pakistan. It has the vision to promote a culture of learning and educational equality, via the internet and information technology. Students from grades 9th to 12th can access the platform by visiting ibcc.myinteracademy.com.

