IBM launches P-TECH to empower workforce digitally

Tania Aidrus, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Digital Pakistan, said the U.S. tech company, IBM is launching P-tech. It is a program to help create and empower the workforce with technical and professional skills in artificial intelligence, data science and design thinking and professional skill.IBM

IBM is launching Open P-TECH in Pakistan to help develop talent and equip them with technical and professional proficiency in AI, Data Science, CyberSecurity, Cloud, etc – enabling our workforce for a #DigitalPakistan.

P-TECH will promote digital learning on cutting-edge technology. Students will be able to exhibit their expertise and skills when applying for jobs or higher education, and teachers will have access to events and lesson plans to expand their technical and professional learning across this network. In addition, they will also have access to administrative features to develop and track

As the pandemic accelerates digital transformation, new forms of learning need to keep pace. Open P-TECH provides professional growth with industry-relevant learning that has been created to keep your focus and encourage you to want more. In addition, IBM and other partners will have free access to digital badges that can boost or resume your LinkedIn profile to help you get the first real work opportunity, said Chairman IBM.

IBM believes that companies bringing advanced technologies to market have a responsibility to prepare students and workers for the way those technologies will shape jobs and the nature of our work. Innovation should unlock opportunities to make our workforce more inclusive, not less.