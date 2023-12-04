Iconic Pak-Qatar IT Conference Starts in Doha

Pak-Qatar IT Conference has started at the JW Marriott Marquis City Center in Doha, Qatar. The event witnessed notable participation from Pakistani IT firms and local Qatari businesses. A top delegation of Pakistani IT companies, led by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), reached Qatar a few days ago.

The Pak-Qatar IT conference kicked off with an event at the Pakistan embassy in Doha. A total of 30 major IT companies and the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar are participating in the event.

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, who led the delegation, inaugurated the event. According to a news release, Dr. Umar Saif, while addressing the Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference, unveiled Pakistan’s IT capability and tech prowess to businesses and government executives in Qatar.

It is the first-ever visit of a Pakistani IT delegation to Qatar to dig out the massive untapped potential in the region to boost Pakistan’s IT exports.

The Pakistani Embassy in Qatar, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), and the Pakistan Business Council of Qatar jointly organized the event. As the conference moves forward, there are high expectations for viable discussions and collaborations that will not only boost Pakistan’s IT industry but also help in the growth and development of the Qatari IT sector.

Also read:

inDrive becomes the first company to integrate EVs into its fleet in Pakistan