ICRC Announces Paint for Change Digital Competition 2023 – Check out the Cash Prize!

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced the Paint for Change Digital Competition 2023, in an effort to harness the power of art and raise awareness about pressing global challenges. Artists from around the world are invited to participate in this unique contest and use their creative prowess.

The themes of the Competition are as follows:

War in Cities

Climate and Displacement

Food Insecurity

The competition, which has a deadline of July 15, 2023, aims to showcase the transformative potential of art in bringing attention to these urgent issues. Participants must be 20 years old or above at the time of submission and are required to select a single theme from the three options provided.

Important Guidelines:

Artwork submissions are limited to digital mediums only, including paintings, illustrations, and other forms of digital artwork.

Each participant may submit only one entry. The submitted artwork must be in the form of a JPEG, PNG, or PDF file, not exceeding 10 MB in size.

The recommended size for the artwork is standard A4, with a resolution of 300 dpi. However, larger sizes are also acceptable. In certain cases, shortlisted participants may be requested to provide higher-quality printable files.

Accompanying each submission should be a brief text in the form of prose or poetry, describing the artwork and its intended message. This description serves to provide deeper insight into the artist’s creative process and inspiration.

To ensure a smooth submission process, all entries must be sent via the Google Form linked in the competition’s caption. The form requires participants to provide their name, contact details, artwork file, description of the artwork, and proof of original work. Proof of original work can be demonstrated through a work-in-progress video of less than 15 seconds or by submitting three photos depicting different stages of the artwork’s creation.

The Paint for Change Digital Competition 2023 offers substantial prizes for the top three positions:

The first-place winner will receive Rs. 150,000, while the second-place artist will be awarded Rs. 100,000. The third-place contestant will receive Rs. 50,000 as recognition for their outstanding artistic contributions.

This competition serves as a powerful platform for artists to shed light on critical global issues and inspire meaningful conversations about war, climate change, displacement, and food insecurity. Through their creations, artists have the opportunity to make a lasting impact and contribute to a better understanding of these pressing challenges we face as a global community.

