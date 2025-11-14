ICT Household Survey App Launched to Improve Security and City Services in Islamabad

Islamabad has introduced a major new digital tool to improve both public safety and city planning. The local administration has launched the ICT Household Survey App, a first-of-its-kind application designed to collect accurate household information across the capital.

The initiative is part of the broader Safe & Secure Islamabad programme, which aims to prepare the city for upcoming international events and growing diplomatic activity. Officials say the app will help the government build a complete and verified database of residents, tenants, and domestic workers.

The app is available on both Android and iOS. Residents are being urged to register their household details voluntarily. This includes information about family members, tenants, and domestic staff. The administration says the process is simple and takes only a few minutes.

Starting Monday, 6 November, survey teams will begin visiting homes that do not register through the app. These teams will use digital tablets to verify information and ensure every household is included in the database.

Officials say the ICT Household Survey App will play a key role in improving services. With accurate data, the city can better plan for water supply, waste management, recreational parks, and other municipal needs. It will also assist security agencies by helping them identify permanent residents, guests, and workers in each neighbourhood.

Authorities emphasize that the data will be managed responsibly. It will be shared only with relevant government departments and the ICT administration. They stress that the purpose is public safety and better services, not surveillance or inconvenience.

To build public awareness, campaigns will be run in schools, businesses, and local communities. The administration wants residents to understand the benefits of accurate data and to actively participate.

The ICT Household Survey App is being launched alongside other initiatives under the Safe & Secure Islamabad programme. These include electronic tags for all motorcycles and a major expansion of the Safe City camera network with more than 4,000 AI-enabled cameras. However, the household survey remains the foundation of the programme, as it enables authorities to link neighbourhood data with security and planning systems.

City officials say cooperation from residents is essential. Those who register early through the ICT Household Survey App will avoid in-person visits from survey teams. They will also contribute to a safer and better-managed Islamabad.

The administration is confident that this digital solution will transform how the city delivers services and responds to security challenges. By combining technology, community cooperation, and updated infrastructure, Islamabad hopes to present itself as a modern, secure, and well-organized capital for both citizens and international visitors.

Residents are encouraged to download the app and complete their household registration as soon as possible to support the city’s new digital transformation drive.