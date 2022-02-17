As Islamabad is the capital city of Pakistan, the law enforcement agencies including Police and other agencies to stay more efficient and active in response to any complaints. In this regard, the Police Department of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has created a WhatsApp helpline to allow the public to conveniently lodge complaints and obtain crucial information with just a few clicks. With this, the ICT Police Department has been the first in the country to deploy a WhatsApp helpline for the quick registration and settlement of complaints.

In this regard, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Inspector General Police (IGP) ICT Police, announced that the public can now contact the ICT Police using a WhatsApp helpline. All they have to do is save the number 03342874287 in their contacts and send a WhatsApp message to it. They can communicate with the helpline in both English and Urdu languages.

ICT Police Department Introduces a WhatsApp Helpline for General Public

The public can use the WhatsApp hotline to contact 18 ICT Police services. These include,

About Islamabad Police, IGP Complaint Cell, Police Facilitation Center Services, Online Crime, and Complaints Reporting System, ICT Police Helpline Numbers, Gender Harassment Reporting, Online Appointment for All Services, Police Advisories, Police Offices, Services for Overseas Pakistanis, Social Media, Islamabad Police Mobile App and Website, the Youth Engagement Program, Zainab Alert, Daily Inquiries and Investigations, Most Wanted Criminals, PMDU Access, along with Suggestions and Feedback.

This development must be lauded and other cities’ police departments should follow the suit as it will improve the system of lodging complaints and acquiring necessary information.

