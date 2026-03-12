The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has registered more than 19,000 online taxis and motorbikes as part of a new system designed to improve monitoring and safety in the city’s transport sector. At the same time, officials have announced plans to introduce a new motorcycle M-Tag chip, to be provided free of cost to citizens once its development is complete.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon shared details about the initiative and the steps being taken to strengthen transport management in the federal capital. He explained that the new chip is currently being developed by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

ICT Registers Thousands of Online Taxis Under New Monitoring System

According to officials, the M-Tag chip will be installed on motorcycles to support better tracking and monitoring of vehicles. The commissioner said that once the development phase is complete, the chip will be distributed to motorcycle owners without any fee. Authorities believe that the new system will help improve road management and prevent misuse of vehicle identification technology.

The current M-Tag system used for motorcycles is designed so that it becomes unusable if removed from the bike. Officials say this feature is important because it prevents someone from transferring the same tag to another motorcycle. This helps maintain accurate records of vehicles and reduces the risk of fraud or misuse.

Memon also explained the procedure in case an M-Tag is stolen. If a motorcycle owner loses the tag, they can report the incident through a dedicated helpline. Once the complaint is registered, authorities will immediately block the stolen tag in the system. A replacement tag will then be issued and installed without charging the owner any fee. This approach ensures that the system remains secure while also protecting citizens from unnecessary costs.

In addition to the M-Tag initiative, the ICT administration is continuing its effort to regulate online ride services operating in the city. According to the deputy commissioner, more than 19,000 taxis and motorbikes associated with ride-hailing platforms have already been registered with the administration.

Under the new monitoring system, drivers of these services are required to maintain certain records during each ride. They must record basic information about passengers as well as details of the trip, including the starting point and final destination. Officials say this information helps authorities maintain better oversight of transportation activity and respond quickly if any issue arises.

Memon noted that in many countries, taxis cannot operate without proper licensing and registration. Islamabad is adopting a similar approach by ensuring that vehicles working with online ride services are properly documented. This system will allow authorities to keep a clear record of drivers and vehicles operating on city roads.

Apart from transport measures, the administration has also strengthened security arrangements at mosques and imambargahs across the federal capital. According to officials, security personnel and administrative officers are present in the field to monitor the situation and respond promptly when needed.

Overall, these steps are part of broader efforts by the Islamabad administration to improve urban management, enhance public safety, and introduce better monitoring systems for transportation and public spaces.