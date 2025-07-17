IFA Berlin shows its colours: partnership with House of Pride brings innovation and diversity to the streets

IFA Berlin starts a new partnership with House of Pride, sending a clear signal for diversity, participation and social responsibility. The cooperation will kick off with a joint appearance at Berlin Pride on 26 July 2025. IFA will be part of the demonstration with House of Pride’s official Pride truck, as part of a vibrant community that stands for openness, respect and progress.

Innovation For All – diversity in action at IFA

With this commitment, IFA Berlin is underlining its claim to make technological developments accessible and tangible for everyone. The Pride Truck offers space for encounters and community – including selected creators, IFA ambassadors and partners who will be on board as guests. The vision is to create an authentic platform where values become visible, people come into contact with each other and new ideas emerge.

‘Technological innovations unfold to their full effect when they connect people – regardless of identity, life circumstances or nationality. Through our partnership with House of Pride, we are sending a clear signal: for openness, for diversity and for an industry that takes a stand. I am delighted that our participation at Berlin CSD will make these values visible and that we are working with strong partners to promote an inclusive future,‘ Leif Lindner, CEO, IFA Management GmbH.

Solidarity that extends beyond Berlin

In addition, IFA’s sponsorship not only supports CSD Berlin, but also Budapest Pride this year – a conscious sign of European solidarity and a clear expression of social attitude that goes beyond mere symbolism.

Also Read: IFA 2024: A Roundup of the Coolest Gadgets