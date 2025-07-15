IFJ Urges Supreme Court to Review PECA Amendments Threatening Press Freedom

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has made a direct appeal to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, urging an immediate judicial review of recent amendments to the PECA law that, it says, risk turning the country’s digital regulations into tools for silencing dissent.

In a formal letter addressed to the current Chief Justice of Pakistan as well as the Prime Minister, the Islamabad High Court, and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the federation warned of an escalating environment of legal threats, harassment, and systemic pressure against media professionals.

These powers pose a serious risk of suppressing independent journalism and freedom of expression. The letter stated, referencing the expanded authority granted to the FIA under the 2025 amendments.

A Law Recast in Secrecy and Speed

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed the PECA (Amendment) Act 2025 quietly and without public debate — under a supplementary agenda. The law’s scope was significantly broadened, with several concerning additions:

Establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) with sweeping powers to remove online content, restrict digital access, and impose fines.

Expansion of the term “social media platforms” to include tools and software used to access them, such as VPNs, proxies, and even third-party browsers.

Authorization for the FIA to initiate action without receiving a complaint, removing an essential safeguard.

A new clause criminalizing the sharing of expunged parliamentary or provincial assembly content, punishable by up to 3 years in prison and Rs2 million in fines.

Plans to dissolve the FIA Cybercrime Wing, replacing it with a more aggressive enforcement framework.

Critics argue these changes shift Pakistan further into digital authoritarianism, giving law enforcement unchecked control over online narratives and dangerously blurring the lines between national security and censorship.

Journalists Caught in the Crossfire

The IFJ, representing hundreds of thousands of journalists globally, warned that Pakistani reporters and editors are increasingly vulnerable to arbitrary legal action under PECA.

At least seven journalists have been killed in Pakistan over the past year, the letter noted, with zero convictions. A recent press freedom report documented 34 violations, including physical attacks, online harassment, surveillance, and hate campaigns. The federation painted a grim picture of a media landscape under siege — not just physically, but now digitally and legally too.

Adding to the problem, the IFJ highlighted how recent legal changes have undermined journalists’ ability to unionize, while cases of wage theft, unlawful termination, and lack of legal protection remain unresolved.

Media professionals are being deprived of the right to unionize, and they do not have equal access to justice in the courts.

Legal Loopholes and Bypassed Courts

The IFJ also took issue with how the amendments affect the judicial process itself, noting that appeals under the new PECA provisions now bypass high courts and go directly to the Supreme Court, a move it called a “circumvention of judicial oversight”.

The federation’s letter is not just symbolic. It references two fact-finding missions the IFJ dispatched to Pakistan, where its representatives met with journalists, editors, PFUJ officials, and human rights defenders. The findings were consistent: fear is rising, protections are weakening, and journalists are finding themselves with fewer legal lifelines.

A Broader Pattern of Control

While PECA was initially enacted in 2016 to address online harassment, hate speech, and digital fraud, critics say the law especially after recent amendments has become a blunt instrument for controlling narrative.

The removal of procedural safeguards, such as requiring complaints before prosecution, has shifted power dramatically toward state agencies. This could open the door to politically motivated crackdowns, particularly during times of election campaigning, protests, or political opposition.

Human rights experts warn that these legal changes run afoul of Pakistan’s international commitments, including ILO and UN conventions, which oblige the state to protect free expression and the safety of media workers.

PFUJ Fights in Court as Supreme Court Pressure Builds

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has already filed a petition challenging the PECA amendments at the Islamabad High Court. The IFJ’s intervention now adds international weight to that ongoing case.

The federation called on the Supreme Court to ensure that any digital laws are redrafted in consultation with journalists, civil society organizations, and free speech advocates rather than pushed through via quiet legislation.

Immediate action must be taken to protect press freedom under Article 19 of the Constitution. -IFJ

What This Means for Pakistan’s Digital Future

As the PECA debate escalates from the National Assembly floor to the Supreme Court bench, Pakistan stands at a digital crossroads. Will it opt for a controlled internet ruled by vague laws and unchecked enforcement? Or will the judiciary step in to rebalance power, protect expression, and uphold the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution? We are yet to see the results.

