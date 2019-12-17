IG C&IT Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan HI (M) visited Special Communications Organization (SCO) today. On his arrival, he was received by Director General SCO Major General Ali Farhan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military). CEO ZTE Mr. Wang Lei was also present at the occasion. IG C&IT chaired the briefing at the SCO where he was briefed regarding the ongoing projects including Next Generation Mobile System (NGMS) and Pak China Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) project.

IG C&IT INAUGURATED NGMS DR SITE AT SPECIAL COMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION (SCO)

Later he inaugurated NGMS Disaster Recovery Site and was given a detailed briefing on the facilities available at the site. The IG appreciated the work done by SCO and its management. He also expressed his satisfaction over the professional standards maintained by the organization. He further said that SCO is working to connect rural areas through fiber and wireless solutions to make networks ready for 5G, the roadmap to digital transformation requires collaboration between all parties, including vendors like ZTE and other service providers.

