Last year, we have heard that Instagram is working on a moderator option for the live streamings. Now, the social media app is finally bringing this feature to life. Instagram’s new live-stream moderator option will enable users to assign a moderator within IG live streams.

Instagram Brings New Moderator Option for IG Live Streams

The moderator will be able to report comments, remove viewers from a stream and turn off comments for a specific viewer. The option will provide another means to control the flow of content within a stream, and address concerns with inappropriate behaviour during IG Live sessions. Not only this but it will help the users to fully focus on their live streaming.

To assign their moderator after starting an Instagram Live, streamers tap the “…” button in the comment bar and either choose from a list of suggested accounts or manually search for one.

No doubt, Live streaming is challenging because it’s happening in real-time, and some use this to their advantage. Sometimes, the live streamers have to face harassing, harmful and offensive behaviour as well. This new feature will help out them in a way that moderators can easily remove such viewers from a stream.

Hence it will provide more security to the IG live streams. Let’s see when this feature will be available for all the users.

