Ignite Board Appoints Syed Hussnain Kazmi as the Chairman BoD Ignite

Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ignite by the Ignite Board. Since July 2021, Kazmi has been serving as the CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB), which is part of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications. He is also a member of the PTCL Board of Directors (BOD), the NTC Board of Directors (BOD), and the PITC Board of Directors (BOD).

Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi is a seasoned management practitioner with more than two decades of experience managing the full spectrum of operations, human capital, operations’ programs, critical services and functions related to financial operations, procurement, security, organizational development, training and development, talent management, employee engagement, compensation management, HRIS, business process re-engineering, organizational development, training and development, talent management, employee engagement, compensation management, HRIS, and business process re-engineering.

What is Ignite?

Ignite National Technology Fund, or simply Ignite (previously National ICT R&D Fund), is a non-profit organization run by Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. It publicly supports innovation and spreads awareness about its programs among industry, academia, the media, and policymakers by providing grants to startups and innovative projects. It also imparts digital skills training programs through private sector partners. Ignite was founded in 2007 and is supported by the government of Pakistan and funded by the telecom operators, and internet service providers (ISPs).

