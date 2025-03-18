Ignite CEO Appointment Delay: Senate Committee Seeks Transparency

The appointment of Ignite’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has sparked debate within the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, as officials from the Ministry of IT and parliamentarians discussed concerns over the selection process. The Ignite Board convened to address the matter, but with no consensus reached, the committee has decided to seek further details.

During the meeting, it was revealed that two candidates had been nominated for the CEO position of Ignite, both of whom were internal members of Ignite. While some viewed this as a positive step, ensuring continuity and internal growth, others raised concerns about the lack of external candidates, questioning the fairness of the process. The Ministry of IT officials confirmed that the pool of applicants was not deemed satisfactory, leading to the decision to re-advertise the position.

Senator Anusha Rahman challenged the rationale behind re-advertising the position, arguing that selecting a candidate from within the organization could be beneficial. However, officials maintained that the candidate selection was subject to board approval and a two-thirds majority vote. The voting process resulted in both shortlisted candidates receiving five votes each, failing to meet the required threshold.

Senator Humayun Mohmand emphasized the importance of achieving a decisive majority, stating that if a two-thirds consensus could not be secured even after re-advertising, alternative measures would be necessary. Questions were also raised regarding the governance of Ignite under the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Act. Minister for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima, pointed out that there was ongoing debate about whether Ignite should fall under this framework, given its status as a public fund entity. She also mentioned discussions with the Ministry of Finance regarding this issue.

Further complicating matters, some Ignite Board members had reportedly refused to work, citing the lack of implementation of the SOE Act as a reason. This led to delays in board meetings and decision-making. However, Minister Shaza Fatima assured the committee that the issue had been resolved and that current board members would continue their roles until retirement, after which the governance framework would be reassessed.

Minister for IT & Telecom informed the committee that across the country, CEOs in 9,000 organizations are appointed through a voting system. Senator Anusha Rahman speculated that private sector board members may have stalled the process due to personal preferences. She stressed that if this was the case, strict action should be taken against private sector board members. Minister Shaza Fatima also mentioned that any changes to the two-thirds majority requirement would require an amendment in the Senate. In response to these developments, the Senate Standing Committee on IT has formally requested all relevant details regarding the CEO appointment process. Additionally, the committee has demanded access to the mark sheets of the shortlisted candidates to ensure transparency in the selection process.

With ongoing discussions and governance concerns, the fate of Ignite’s leadership remains uncertain, highlighting the need for a streamlined and transparent selection process to prevent further disruptions in the organization’s operations.

ALSO READ: 5G Rollout in Pakistan Faces Hurdles, Senate Committee Demands Clarity and Action