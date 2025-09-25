IGNITE LAUNCHES AI WRAPPER COMPETITION 2025

Ignite National Technology Fund, under the Ministry of IT and Telecom, has launched the AI Wrapper Competition 2025, a landmark national initiative in artificial intelligence designed to inspire youth, professionals, and researchers to apply AI in solving Pakistan’s real-world challenges. The competition will be held across five major cities — Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad — and will culminate in a grand finale in Islamabad.

The initiative seeks to accelerate AI-driven innovation across critical domains of national importance, including education, health, governance, financial, and climate. By focusing on these high-impact sectors, the competition aims to position Pakistan as a global contributor to AI innovation. It is expected to empower local talent to design customized AI solutions for Pakistan’s unique challenges while also creating scalable applications that can benefit other countries facing similar issues.

With a total prize pool of Rs. 8.75 million, the AI Wrapper Competition 2025 stands as one of the most significant technology contests in the country. Beyond prize money, the competition provides a unique opportunity for participants to transform ideas into market-ready solutions, benefit from expert mentorship, and gain pathways to represent Pakistan in international AI competitions, showcasing the nation’s talent on the global stage.

The AI Wrapper Competition 2025 is more than a contest; it is a national movement to harness AI for social impact, economic growth, and digital transformation. By engaging innovators, startups, students and researchers nationwide, the initiative will play a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s standing as a leading technology destination and in shaping the future of Digital Nation Pakistan.

Registrations are now open at ignitecode.org.pk/aiwrapper

Don’t miss the chance to be part of AI Wrapper Competition 2025. The deadline to register is October 10, 2025. Step forward, showcase your innovation, and become a pioneer in redefining Pakistan’s AI future.

