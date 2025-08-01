Ignite Offers Global Stage for Pakistani AI Startups – Apply for Amsterdam Expo!

If you’re building something exciting in AI, machine learning, or data science, this might be your big break. Ignite, the National Technology Fund, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), is inviting Pakistani AI startups to apply for the upcoming AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2025, happening on September 24–25 in Amsterdam.

This is more than just an overseas tech event; it’s a chance to put your product in front of global investors, tech leaders, and thousands of decision-makers from across Europe and beyond.

Pakistan’s startup ecosystem is full of talent, but international visibility can be hard to come by. This initiative is meant to fix that.

Shortlisted startups will be sponsored by Ignite to attend and showcase their work at the expo. That means your company could:

Exhibit your AI or data product at a dedicated booth

Meet venture capitalists and potential global partners

Attend high-level talks and technical workshops

Join B2B matchmaking sessions

Connect with people shaping the future of AI

Pakistani AI Startups at Amsterdam Expo 2025: Who Can Apply?

You’re eligible if:

Your startup is less than five years old

You’re based and operating in Pakistan

You’ve registered on StartupConnect.pk

You haven’t already received international sponsorship from Ignite before

This opportunity is open to startups working on AI, ML, Big Data, or analytics-focused solutions. The last date to apply is August 8, 2025.

To apply, visit: 👉 ignite.org.pk/AIExpo25

Only shortlisted startups will be called for a pitch and evaluation round before the final selection.

What Is the AI & Big Data Expo?

Held annually in Amsterdam, the AI & Big Data Expo is one of Europe’s leading tech gatherings. It brings together professionals from around the world—engineers, data scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors – all in one space.

This year’s edition promises hundreds of exhibitors and expert-led sessions on the latest in AI, data trends, automation, and business intelligence.

For many startups, getting noticed globally is a long shot. This initiative offers a shortcut, a way to be seen, heard, and remembered.

If you’ve built something that could change how we use data or AI, this is the moment to step up.

Deadline to apply: August 8, 2025

🔗 Apply Now

📅 Event Info: www.ai-expo.net/europe