Ignite Showcases 10 Promising Pakistani Startups at LEAP 2025

Ignite – National Technology Fund, under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, proudly presents 10 of Pakistan’s most innovative startups at LEAP 2025, one of the world’s leading technology conferences. These startups, spanning AgriTech, FinTech, AI, SaaS, AR/VR, and CleanTech, reflect Pakistan’s commitment to technological advancement and entrepreneurship.

LEAP 2025 provides a global stage for Pakistani startups to engage with international investors, industry leaders, and potential partners. The participating startups include:

زراعة الذكاء AI (AgriTech) – Utilizing AI and geospatial technology to revolutionize agriculture.

Sabzland (AgriTech) – A data-driven marketplace connecting agricultural stakeholders.

Hemaayah (FinTech) – Offering embedded insurance solutions for digital platforms.

Auto Archi (AR/VR) – A generative AI platform enhancing architectural workflows.

EcoGen (CleanTech) – Developing sustainable solutions for climate resilience and food waste management.

Thingsty (SaaS) – Advancing IoT innovation with AI-driven digital twins and interactive dashboards.

Resourceinn (SaaS) – Transforming HR and payroll management with intelligent automation.

EVALIA (AI) – Using AI-powered simulations to assess soft skills and cultural fit in hiring.

DigiLawyer (AI) – An AI-driven co-pilot supporting legal research, document drafting, and analysis.

Visuar Solutions (AR) – Creating interactive AR-based user manuals for complex products.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister for IT & Telecom, stated:

“Pakistan is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub. Our participation in LEAP 2025 is a testament to our vibrant startup ecosystem, which is developing solutions with global impact. By supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, we aim to position Pakistan as a key player in the digital economy.”

Mr. Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO of Ignite, added:

“At Ignite, we are dedicated to enabling Pakistan’s brightest minds to transform ideas into scalable businesses. These startups are tackling real-world challenges with cutting-edge technology, and their presence at LEAP 2025 will open doors to international collaboration and investment.”

Ignite remains committed to driving Pakistan’s digital transformation by supporting startups, fostering innovation, and strengthening the country’s position in the global tech landscape.

