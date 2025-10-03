The Ignite National Technology Fund has announced a new initiative to support women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. Under the Ministry of IT and Telecom, Ignite will establish a dedicated Women’s Innovation and Startup Empowerment Lab to encourage women-led businesses and startups.

According to official documents, the lab will be designed to host 20 startups simultaneously, offering them resources and mentoring support. It will cover 8,000 to 10,000 square feet and serve as a hub for women entrepreneurs from across the country. Applications from companies interested in setting up and managing the lab have already been invited.

Ignite to Establish Women’s Innovation and Startup Lab in Pakistan

The lab has set an ambitious target of training 200 women micro-entrepreneurs annually. To ensure nationwide inclusivity, physical boot camps will be organised across all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. In addition, an Investor Summit will be held to connect successful startups with potential investors.

Every year, at least five women-led startups will be awarded grants of up to Rs. 2 million each. The facility will also provide training in digital literacy, business development, project planning, marketing, and investment readiness.

The documents highlight that this initiative will play an important role in promoting gender equality and economic independence for women. Currently, women make up only 24.5% of Pakistan’s labour force, and just 1% are working as entrepreneurs.

Pakistan ranks 145th in the Global Gender Gap Report, reflecting the challenges women face in workforce participation and leadership. By providing resources, mentorship, and access to capital, the Women’s Innovation Lab aims to bridge this gap and help women entrepreneurs enter both national and international markets.

This project marks a significant step toward empowering women and strengthening Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, making space for more female participation in innovation and business.