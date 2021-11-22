The government has revised the social media rules 2021 a few days ago. Now, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided on Monday to review whether the new social media laws were unconstitutional. The IHC heard petitions against social media rules and decided to review the new rules. For this reason, the court has appointed experts and assistants. The court also asked the parties concerned for reports within a month.

IHC Decides to Review New Social Media Rules

The court has appointed Sadaf Baig, Nighat Dad, Fareeha Aziz, Rafi Baloch, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) as assistants. The court would review social media rules under international standards. The assistants have been asked to comment on whether social media rules were in line with international practices.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah told the additional attorney general that the new rules had been notified and it was to be seen that they were not against the constitution and law.

Furthermore, the court asked the lawyer of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) why had the authority first banned and then unbanned the social media app TikTok.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadud provided the details of the consultation with stakeholders on social media roles. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed an advisory committee comprising Dr Shirin Mazari, Maleeka Bukhari and others, that had 19 meetings with 30 stakeholders and each party was heard in full.

National and international stakeholders were also been consulted, he claimed, adding that companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter were also being consulted.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 6, 2022.

Source: Express Tribune