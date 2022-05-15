Last month, Twitter banned a Dutch lawmaker, Greet Wilders because of its anti-Islam hate speech. He spoke against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and also the current PM Shehbaz Sharif. After he deleted tweets containing speech, Twitter restored his account. But he still continues speaking about Muslims and Islam. Now, a petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court seeking global action against Wilders over blasphemy attempts. In this regard, IHC directed the government to take effective measures to block the tweets of Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders.

IHC Directs Govt to act Against Geert Wilders’ Anti-Islam Tweets

The petition said that Wilders’ blasphemous act has hurt the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslims across the world. So, the Dutch ambassador should be summoned and a strong protest should be recorded against the blasphemous act. The petition also demanded that Wilders’ Twitter account should also be permanently blocked. Moreover, the government should take action against him at the international level.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the case and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the IT ministry to take measures in this regard. He also directed the IT ministry to put this matter in front of the cabinet before taking any necessary action.

He further revealed that the court has taken this decision in the public’s interest because of the Wilders’ anti-Islam tweets. Now, it is time for the government to take all the necessary actions to protect the sentiments of all Muslims.

