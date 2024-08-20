IHC Issues Notices to PTA, MoiTT & Others on Hamid Mir’s Petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has issued notices to the Ministry of Information Technology (MoiTT), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other relevant parties, in response to a petition filed by senior journalist Hamid Mir. A few days ago, the renowned journalist filed a petition in IHC against the ongoing internet slowdown and the installation of a national firewall.

The petition was filed through lawyer, Iman Mazari. It argues that the installation of the national firewall and the disruption in internet services infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens. Moreover, the petition names different key officials and agencies, including the Cabinet Secretary, IT Secretary, MoiTT, Home Secretary, PTA, and the Ministry of Human Rights.

The petition urges the court to suspend the firewall’s installation until a thorough consultation is completed with all stakeholders. The petition also calls for legislating internet access as a fundamental right under the Constitution, to highlight its importance.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq has demanded a response from the involved parties by August 26.

