The Islamabad High Court (IHC) began contempt of court proceedings on Monday against those involved in a vilification campaign targeting Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. This campaign has raised questions about the validity of Justice Jahangiri’s educational degree, labeling it as “invalid.” Additionally, someone filed a case regarding this matter in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The contempt proceedings were initiated by a full court bench of the IHC, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. Notably, Justice Jahangiri is not a part of this full-court bench.

Sources indicate that the full court of the IHC initially planned to meet on Monday evening to discuss the social media campaign and the reference against Justice Jahangiri’s educational degree. However, the judges decided to address the contempt case on the same day.

IHC Launches Contempt Proceedings Against Justice Jahangiri’s Defamers

It is important to note that Justice Jahangiri was one of the six IHC judges who wrote a letter on March 25 to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, requesting the convening of a judicial convention. This letter sought to address alleged interference by intelligence operatives in judicial functions and instances of “intimidation” of judges, which were perceived to undermine judicial independence. The other judges who signed the letter were Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who received the letter, also serves as the chairman of the SJC.

In response to the campaign against Justice Jahangiri, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) held a press conference. IHCBA officials emphasized that state institutions should operate within their jurisdictions and refrain from interfering in the domains of other entities. They pointed out that intelligence agencies verify the degrees of judges upon their appointment, and judges undergo thorough scrutiny.

The IHCBA also called an “emergency meeting” of its Executive Committee on Tuesday to discuss the same issue. In a statement, the IHCBA condemned the campaign as malicious and reaffirmed its support for Justice Jahangiri, describing him as an able and hardworking judge. The association highlighted Justice Jahangiri’s distinguished career as a lawyer and deputy attorney general, underscoring his dedication to the judiciary.

The bar association’s statement concluded with a strong emphasis on the importance of judicial independence and autonomy. The IHCBA firmly believes that the judiciary must remain free from external pressures and interference to uphold justice effectively.

This case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the judiciary in maintaining its independence and integrity in the face of external threats and campaigns aimed at discrediting its members. The IHC’s actions demonstrate a commitment to addressing such issues head-on and preserving the credibility of the judicial system.