Islamabad High Court has ordered the Government to lift the ban on online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). This decision is taken and announced by Justice Amir Farooq after hearing the petition filed against the banking of the game. PTA had announced the temporary banning of PUBG on July 1 after receiving complaints from different segments of the society, but most of the people were not happy about the decision.IHC Lifts Ban on PUBG.

PTA had revealed that it received various complaints against this online game and stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time, and poses severe impacts on the psychological wellbeing of children. The cases of suicide attributed to PUBG games were also reported.

However, a petition was filed in IHC against the banning of this popular mobile game. The petitioner had won the PubG tournament in Pakistan. Afterward, he was expecting to become a part of the PubG World League on July 10.

A day ago, the Minister of Science and Technology had also asked For Removal of Ban Over PUBG. He had shared his concerns regarding the banning of apps and said that such bans would result in limiting the growth of the technology and advancements in the Pakistani industry.

It seems finally PUBG players will be relieved with this decision. Here’s how PUBG lovers are responding on Twitter:

Pubg unban in pakistan Le pubg lovers right now :😂 pic.twitter.com/xm9bswQlYD — Areebaz🙆 (@Areebazz22) July 24, 2020

Finally Pubg Is Unbanned In pakistan. Finally, the day has come we have been waiting for. No doubt many people did efforts to unban this game but the most hardworking person i have ever seen in this regard is @ZakaWaqar.

We should make trend #ThankYouWaqarZaka . He deserves this pic.twitter.com/wr5fY0qFOm — Sarwar Shah Bukhari (@Sarwar__here) July 24, 2020

Congratulations to all the gaming Community of Pakistan and all those who worked hard for it.

Finally pubg is unban in Pakistan. #thankyouwaqarzaka#pubgbaninpakistan — Aarish Bangash (@bangash_aarish) July 24, 2020

