Soon after the removal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, FIA has started taking serious actions against PTI’s social media activists. Now, a social media activist Mrs Maryam filed a petition through Imaan Mazari Advocate against FIA for harassing her and her family. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and restrained FIA from taking any action against the social media activist.

IHC restrained FIA from Taking Any Action Against PTI’s Social Media Activist

The advocate argued that the FIA sent a notice to Ms Malik and the official of the investigation agency visited her residence as well. The court stopped FIA from harassing Ms Malik and her family members and suspended the FIA’s notice till May 31.

Similarly, FIA has also initiated proceeding against anchorperson Sami Abraham for allegedly transmitting anti-state videos and statements on various social media platforms, including regarding the army and judiciary. The FIA claimed that Mr Abraham was involved in spreading fake news regarding state institutions.

As Mr Abraham is in the US, his mother filed a petition through advocate Raja Amir Abbas. Justice Minallah heard the case and restrained FIA from arresting Sami Abraham till May 16. He also asked the director of FIA’s Cyber Crimes Wing (CCW) to appear on the said date.

Just recently, FIA has arrested a PTI worker for running a fake social media campaign against Maryam Nawaz Sharif. As per the accusations, the PTI worker published her offensive video on the internet. The accused appeared before a local court, which sentenced him to Central Prison.

