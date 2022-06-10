IHC Restricts FIA to Take Any Legal Action Against Social Media Activist

Political bullying can take many forms. It can be as overt as a candidate attacking their opponents in a debate or on social media. Or it can be more subtle, like spreading rumors or releasing information that is damaging to an opponent’s reputation. Political bullying is often motivated by a desire to gain power or spite. But whatever the motivation, it can have serious consequences. Bullying can discourage people from participating in the political process, and it can also lead to an increase in violent behavior. It’s important to stand up to bullies, whether they’re in politics or any other area of life. That’s why IHC ordered FIA to stop taking action against social media users and settle issues by communication.

IHC Stopped FIA to Take Actions Against Social Media Activist

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was barred from bullying a pro-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) social media activist by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday.

Mariam Malik and her lawyer, Imaan Mazari-Hazir, arrived in front of Chief Justice Athar Minallah’s court. The court ordered the agency to collect the petitioner’s statement while also prohibiting it from pursuing her and her family members.

Justice Minallah inquired, “Are you familiar with a thing called the Constitution?” “No one appears to care about the Constitution these days,” he observed from the bench.

“We have launched an investigation into the state’s accusation,” an FIA spokesman told the court. “Now the state only has this job,” the justice shouted. The judge remarked, “She may be uninformed and unaware of the Constitution.”

Further Details

“On the internet, people say all kinds of things about me […] even though I’ve been granted a flat,” the chief justice stated. “They spread false information about me on social media, and I am persuaded by it,” Justice Minallah stated. “Tweets have nothing to do with the institutions being acknowledged for their work and character,” the judge said.

“We just gave notice and took no further action,” an FIA spokesman explained.

The court inquired, “If the law exists simply for the common people.” The case has been delayed until June 24 by the bench.

