IHC Stops Telecom Companies From Using Phone Calls & Data For Surveillance

In a significant development, IHC has stopped the telecom companies from using phone calls and data for surveillance. During the Audio Leaks Case hearing, Justice Babar Sattar made this announcement. Moreover, he stated that telecom companies will be held responsible for using their equipment in illegal surveillance. He even asked PTA lawyers on what basis they have been recording phone calls of citizens.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken a substantial step by stopping telecom companies from using phone calls and data for surveillance. This decision aims to protect people’s privacy and limit the possible misuse of communication data. It’s important to strike a balance between security measures and protecting citizens’ rights.

According to the additional Attorney General, the PTA has the right to record phone calls of citizens under section 54. During the meeting, Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal stated that they have been doing surveillance through a legal framework.

In a broader context, surveillance practices have always been a topic of debate worldwide. For example, the National Security Agency (NSA) in the United States has encountered controversy over its collection of Americans’ telephone call records. It is still reviewing whether to continue this practice.

As technology advances, internet eavesdropping and wiretapping have become more dominant. No doubt, some surveillance activities are essential for national security and intelligence purposes nowadays. However, it’s important to ensure that privacy rights are respected and surveillance practices remain within legal boundaries.