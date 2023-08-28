IHCBA Condemns Malicious Social Media Campaign Against Chief Justice High Court

After the Toshakhana verdict was challenged in Islamabad High Court, Chief Justice Aamir Farooq faced backlash on social media. We aren’t sure if PTI or some other group is behind the vicious social media campaign. In this regard, the Islam­abad High Court Bar Associ­ation (IHCBA) condemned the ongoing malicious campaign disseminated on social media against Justice Aamer Farooq. IHCBA president Naveed Malik issued a statement in this regard that strongly criticized the social media campaign.

According to a source, the Ministry of Law held the PTI responsible for the false campaign but didn’t have any evidence to support the accusation. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the former PM Imran recently accused the chief justice of trying to keep the petitioner behind bars to stop him from participating in general elections. The IHC chief justice is going to hear the final arguments regarding the Toshakhana case today.

In a statement IHCBA said,

Justice Farooq, renowned for his unwavering commitment to the principles of honesty and competence, has consistently demonstrated these qualities through his impartial and merit-based judgments.

The statement added that a vigorous campaign with hidden interests, intended at damaging the chief justice’s reputation, can only be seen as a calculated attempt to weaken public confidence in the judicial system.

“We are resolute in our determination to prevent such evil intentions from coming to fruition at any cost,” the statement said.

“We will call upon the authorities to take swift and decisive action against the instigators of this malicious propaganda, holding them accountable for their actions in a court of law. It is imperative that their true motives and the full extent of their disinformation efforts be exposed and addressed promptly,” it said.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan through his counsel, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding the transfer of all his cases being judged in the IHC including the Toshakhana case to some provincial high courts.

