15 illegal android apps banned from Google Playstore

Google has pulled off some of the best illegal android apps from its Play Store. These malicious apps have been removed and restricted users to download them anymore. However, Android users who have already downloaded them should make sure they uninstall them.

Google is very stringent when it comes to Policies or Terms & Services. Android is the most dominant Operating System, powering more than 95 percent of Smartphones. For the App to be approved by Google, you must follow the guidelines. Due to violations of the Google Play Store’s terms and conditions, Android applications were removed from the store. These applications are either illegal or infected with viruses and malware.

Furthermore, some of these illegal android apps collect personal information from users. So, before downloading any app from anywhere other than the Playstore, make sure it’s not banned.

Reasons why Apps ban from Playstore?

Apps that contain explicit or pornographic material, apps that encourage you to bet or gamble, apps that breach intellectual property laws, apps that fail to satisfy security standards, and apps that allow you to make money for actual goods or content accessed outside of the application are all examples of anything that can get the app removed from the Play Store. Another obvious way your app can be removed is if it contains malware.

In many cases, developers are unable to adhere with these policies when creating the right software for the public at large. Such illegal android applications are either removed from the Play Store or never appear in the search results.

Since the Android operating system is open-source, applications that aren’t available on the Play Store can also be downloaded as APK files from third-party websites.

Disclaimer: Note that we at Phoneworld do not approve or suggest that you use any of these restricted Android applications we are about to discuss because they are classified as illegal for a variety of reasons. Please be aware that we will not be held accountable for any legal disputes you might encounter. Please keep in mind that we are not associated with or connected to any of the apps mentioned here, or even their creators. Using all of the applications analysed here poses a clear danger and risk of damage or data theft to the users. If you want to continue using the applications here, you do so at your own risk.

Google’ strict developer’s program policies guidelines (Overview)

Every day, people from all over the world use Google Play to download applications and games. Before uploading an app to Google Play, consider if it is suitable for the platform and compatible with local laws.

Child Endangerment: Applications that contain content that sexualizes minors will be removed from the App Store immediately, including but not restricted to apps that encourage paedophilia or unwanted interactions with minors.

Inappropriate Content: To keep Google Play a fun and respectful, Google developed guidelines that define and exclude content that is unsafe or inappropriate for our users.

Sexual Content and Profanity: Google don’t support apps that contain or encourage pornographic material or profanity, like pornography, or other content or services that are sexually gratifying in nature.

Hate Speech: Apps that encourage abuse or provoke hate against persons or groups based on race or ethnic origin, faith, disability, age, ethnicity, military status, sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity are not permitted.

Violence: Apps that portray or promote gratuitous abuse or other dangerous acts are not permitted. In general, apps that portray imaginary violence in the form of a game, such as comics, hunting, or fishing, are permitted.

Dangerous Products: Apps that enable the selling of explosives, handguns, bullets, or specific weapons equipment are not permitted.

Tobacco and Alcohol: Google does n’t allow applications that promote the illicit or improper use of alcohol or tobacco (including e-cigarettes and vape pens) or enable the selling of tobacco (including e-cigarettes and vape pens).

Financial Services: Apps that expose consumers to misleading or dangerous financial goods and services are not allowed.

Also, there are a lot of other policies and guidelines which you can check out here

Top Illegal Android Apps banned from Google Playstore

The Google Play Store has a strict approval process before the app becomes available for download. Some of the illegal Android apps were approved and were once popular. However, there were claims and petitions that it causes harm and contain illegal contents.

1. Royal Likes – Unlimited Instagram Likes

Royal Likes is an Instagram app that helps you gain more followers and likes. It is one of the best illegal android apps on the Play Store’s banned list. Instagram is one of the best apps for growing your company nowadays. You can maximize your Instagram following in order to attract a larger audience.

And the Royal Likes app will help you grow your Instagram following. To get likes and followers with Royal Likes, you must complete a task. Google considers Royal Likes to be an illicit app, so it isn’t available on the Play Store.

Reason

Fake Instagram followers generator

2. Fortnite by Epic Game

Epic Games’ Fortnite, perhaps one of the most popular games on the planet, isn’t available on the Google Play Store! The justification for this is the Play Store’s high price tag and Fortnite’s revenue model with lots of items to purchase. In return for the Play Store’s valuable promotion, distribution, and payment systems, Google takes 30% of all in-app purchases.

“We provide clear rules for game creators who want to use the Play Store that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. Although Fortnite is illegal Game app and we are unable to make it available on Google Play due to policy violations”, said Google.

Reason

In-app purchases are too expensive

3. Sarahah Messaging App

Sarahah started out as a quick chat service in 2016. Because of the ability to send messages anonymously, it has become very common. A message can be delivered to someone without the sender’s identity being revealed.

Unfortunately, the app’s popularity has declined over the last two years, after peaking at number one. The app was available on Google Play before it was removed.

Reason

Google’s policy violation. The app was removed from Google Play after a petition was submitted by the parents of a child who had been mocked on the app.

4. ShowBox

It’s a fantastic app with plenty of great stuff, but it’s not available on the Google Play Store. It has a huge catalogue of movies and television shows that people can watch for free. About the fact that it is not readily accessible on the Play store, it has been one of the most popular online illegal streaming apps available.

There are no distracting advertisements. To use the app or gain access to its content, you do not need to register. It can handle high-quality images.

5.TubeMate

TubeMate allowed users to import YouTube videos directly to their smartphones. The fact that you didn’t have to watch the video to download it made TubeMate much better. TubeMate, on the other hand, was removed from the Play Store because Google obviously didn’t want users streaming videos from YouTube.

TubeMate being banned isn’t as much of a concern now that YouTube allows people to stream videos for offline streaming.

Reason

Illegal streaming videos from Youtube

6. MovieBox

This is another Illegal movie app for watching film, dramas, and other TV shows.. On Movie Box, you didn’t have to spend a cent to watch film and other TV shows. Unfortunately, it has been added to the Play Store’s list of banned Android applications.

7. Ad-Away

Once you’ve successfully installed this app on your smartphone or tablet, it operates by blocking advertisements on your device. Google agreed to remove it from the Play Store for the same reason. Google couldn’t make the software because it posed a significant challenge to smartphone ads.

It’s a decent anti-ad app that basically blocks those irritating apps that keep popping up when you’re surfing the web. Any applications on your device can become unusable after you install Ad-Away. It is an app that would prevent you from having even ads that might be useful to you.

Reason

Unnecessary Ad-blocking

8. Secret SMS Replicator

This is a spyware application that will expose your personal information. You must first install the application on your target’s device. It’s possible that the app would go unnoticed. A copy of all SMSes will be sent to your phone if the app is active on your target phone.

A stalker will have a field day with this app because he can track all of your SMS messages. People reported this illegal SMS app it to Google as a spy tool, and Google removed it from the Play Store as a result.The software is unlawful because it violates Google Play Store policies.

Reason

Collects personal data unlawfully

9. Girls Around Me

After getting backlash, the creator of an app that enabled users to locate local women who had “checked in” on a social network removed the app. The creator of the Girls Around Me app says that the attention is rendering him a “privacy scapegoat.” Meanwhile, the app has been removed from the app store (by the developer), and Foursquare has closed API access to the Girls Around Me app due to the app’s potentially harmful services.

The app encourages users (men searching for a woman) to search and contact local girls in person, using details from the girls’ Facebook accounts, including their photo galleries.

Reason

Collects girl’s personal information unlawfully

10. Amazon UnderGround

Amazon’s clone of Google Play Store is Amazon UnderGround. In other words, Amazon UnderGround allows you to download a variety of apps and games. Since it was against Google’s rules to get this app on the Play Store, it was removed. It is, though, also available for free from Amazon’s website.

Since shutting down the Amazon Underground appstore, which offered “completely free” apps, Amazon has replaced it with a new Amazon Appstore app for Android users. The new app has been completely updated with a more visually oriented, smoother, and simplified interface.

Reason

Against Google Playstore’s terms and policies

11. TV Portal

TV Portal was a hit for fans of tv shows. The app enabled users to watch TV shows on their Android devices directly. The app was made even better by the large catalogue of shows available. However, due to copyright concerns, Google removed TV Portal from the Play Store. It allows you to watch your favourite TV shows and movies for free or for a fee.

Reason

Copyright concerns

12. Grooveshark

The app is a better alternative to Pandora and other popular streaming applications. It’s worth noting that this app allows you to download all of your favourite music online. Grooveshark is one of the Android applications that has been removed from the Google Play Store website for a variety of reasons. Grooveshark was suspended and re-admitted to the website on several occasions before being officially banned. Its removal from the Google Play Store sparked debate because Google had no explanation for why it was removed.

13. DroidSheep

Droidsheep is a powerful hacking tool created by Corsin Camichel for technology researchers who want to mess around with Wi-Fi networks. The software steal web session profiles over a network and is compatible with almost all services and websites. You can either download the apk file and install it on your rooted Android phone, or you can go to GitHub to get the source code.

When you launch the Droidsheep app, it functions as a router, monitoring and intercepting all Wi-Fi network traffic while also retrieving active session profiles. One can sniff Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other social media accounts with this tool.

Reason

Illegal hacking app

14. XTunes

XTunes is a music downloader that lets user save songs to their device.

To say the least, the selection of songs released on XTunes is incredible, with both classic and new releases available. You won’t have the same trouble with XTunes if you’re old enough to recall the good old days of Youtube to MP3 apps and the tedious work of renaming songs.

The app organizes your music by categorizing it by bands, year, playlist, and cover image. XTunes ensures that the tracks are of the highest quality, with all songs available in 320kbps. The software is regarded as the best for streaming music, but it has been found to be in breach of the Google Play Store, resulting in its removal from the store.

Reason

Violating Playstore guidelines

15. Lucky Patcher

Another app that operates to hide advertisements from other apps is Lucky Patcher. Lucky Patcher, as the name implies, can help you patch your device, but it can also do a lot more, such as deleting license verifications for paid applications, backing up and restoring your files, and changing APKs.

It goes without saying that it needs a rooted system to work. Lucky Patcher was no exception, as Google does not allow applications that enable rooted devices to be downloaded from the Play Store.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to download illegal android apps?

To download illegal Android applications, you must first set up your Android device. Allow installation of APK files from unknown sources. APK files can be found all over the internet. Install APK files from reputable sites to prevent malicious malware.

Can apps be hacked?

Our phones’ apps provide us entertainment and comfort. Any apps, on the other hand, contain malicious codes. You must be careful about the applications you download and in which you conduct transactions. If you are not cautious about the applications you use, you risk losing your identity and hard-earned money.

How many apps are banned from playstore?

Google has pulled more than 100 malicious applications from the Android Play Store that have been downloaded over nine million times.

What apps should be removed from Android?

There are applications available you should not forget to uninstall. Some of them are, QR scanner apps, scanner app, illegal movie apps, flashlight apps etc.

Why can’t I find an app in the Google Play store?

If you can’t find your app on those Android devices, it’s likely that your app doesn’t endorse or excludes such devices. Learn how to check for device compatibility and exclude devices in your app. Also, make sure all the Android devices you’re using are Google Play-compatible.

What do I do if I cant download apps from Play Store?

Open the Settings on your mobile.

Select Apps & Notifications from the drop-down menu.

Scroll down to Google Play Store and click it.

Click Storage. Delete the cache.

After that, choose Clear info.

Restare ‘Play Store’.

Wrap Up

These are illegal apps removed from playstore and are banned for violating the terms and conditions of the store. Now that you’re aware of the illegal/banned Android apps mentioned above, you’ll be in a great position to make conscious decisions about whether or not to use them. Continued use of the applications exposes your device, personal details, and even your identity to hacking.