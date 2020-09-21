Islamabad (September 21, 2020): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against mobile phone IMEIs changing/tampering set up in Sheikhupura.

Illegal Mobile Phone IMEI Tampering Setup Raided in Sheikhupura

The raid was conducted at Usman Mobile Shop, Mobile Market Gali No. 2, Main Sargodha Road, Sheikhupura. One accused, Mr. Saher, involved in illegal changing and tampering of mobile phone IMEIs were arrested by FIA, and the equipment used in illegal activity was confiscated.

This successful raid is a demonstration of PTA’s commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA to ensure the use of legal devices on mobile networks.

