iMac Pro Will Not Launch Until 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo

Here we have some news from renowned analysts and their predictions about the Apple plans for their iMacs and Macs. According to Ming-Chi Kuo who is renowned analyst Apple till 2023 will not be launching an iMac or Mac Pro. Though the 27-inch Apple external display without mini-LED is still on the list.

Ming-Chi Kuo further detailing his statement about the Apple Mac lineup, he said that in 2022 Apple plans to release a new high-end Mac mini and a 27-inch external display without mini-LED. Whereas the Apple Silicon Mac Pro and iMac Pro will not be coming to the market till 2023.

Now the Ming-Chi Kuo’s predications are being contradicted by another reliable analyst Young Ross. According to Ross Apple plans to launch the iMac Pro by this mid year and not by next year. Now we are in a fix as we are not sure whose news are right as both the analysts have a very credible track record.

The 27-inch Intel-based iMac according to Ross is to be replaced by iMac Pro. Furthermore the iMac Pro will be having the mini-LED and the design will be similar to the 24-inch size.

Now the information from these two sources are contradicting, it can be deduced from it that both the analysts are talking referring to separate different devices.

Earlier Apple had used the name “iMac Pro” for its discontinued iMac, so there is a good chance that Apple revives the old name for the new device.

Now what Kuo is referring could be a true professional-grade iMac at the highest-end of lineup; whereas Young might be referring to a non-pro iMac.

According to Kuo, Apple for a better market share will be releasing an affordable display, in the near future. The display will be measuring 27-inches and will not be having a mini-LED.

Now lets see what the 8th March event will hold for us. Stay tuned for more updates.

