In a lawsuit filed recently, Immersion Corp. has claimed that Meta Platforms Inc. created its industry-leading virtual reality headset by infringing on its patents. In the past, Immersion Corp has sued almost every major tech company for patent infringement or piracy. Back in 2002, the California-based company filed a lawsuit against Microsoft. A few years later, Immersion accused Sony of patent infringement. Then, it was followed by Silicon Valley giant Apple in 2016.

Immersion Files a Lawsuit Against Meta for Allegedly Copying its VR Tech

Immersion has accused Meta of infringing on 6 of its patents for their AR/VR products, including the Meta Quest 2, which has comparable characteristics, according to a source. For the piracy, the corporation is demanding a royalty from Meta. The following are the six patents presented in the lawsuit:

US Patent no 10,664,143

US Patent no 10,269,222

US Patent no 10,248,298

US Patent no 9,727,217

US Patent no 8,896,806

Smaller tech companies have previously sued major corporations such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, and others for patent infringement. The majority of these have always been resolved without going to court. Immersion’s chief executive, Francis Jose, stated that while the company is thrilled with Meta’s next-gen vision to create a Metaverse, it is critical for Immersion to protect its intellectual property to the extent where litigation is required.

With the developing technologies of Metaverse and Web3.0, every technology giant is investing billions in R&D to gain a competitive advantage. So, it is pertinent to mention here that the next generation of Augmented and Mixed Reality gadgets is at the forefront of all R&D.

Check out? Meta New Privacy Policy Includes Visuals to make it easier to Understand