The former Prime Minister of Pakistan and current Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, Imran Khan, has made history by becoming the first Pakistani politician to cross 19 million followers on Twitter. His achievement solidifies his position as one of the most followed politicians on the social media platform in the world. He currently has 19.3 million followers on Twitter.

Imran Khan Becomes First Pakistani Politician to Cross 19 Million Followers on Twitter

He joined Twitter in 2009. Khan’s immense popularity on Twitter can be attributed to his unique style of communication, which has successfully resonated with the younger generation in Pakistan. Through his Twitter account, Khan regularly shares his views on a range of topics, from politics to sports and entertainment. He engages with his supporters in real-time. Furthermore, his tweets are often accompanied by trending hashtags that ignite a national conversation in Pakistan and beyond.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has effectively leveraged the platform to communicate his party’s vision and mobilize his supporters. With this latest achievement, Khan has further cemented his position as one of the most influential politicians in Pakistan and an international figure on the global political stage.

Another factor contributing to Khan’s popularity on Twitter is his focus on issues that matter to young people. Pakistan has a young population, and many of its citizens are frustrated with the current state of politics. Khan’s focus on corruption and social justice echoes with this demographic and has helped him build a strong following among young people.

