Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has made history on social media once again. He is one of the most loved politicians in the country, especially among the youth. Imran Khan has now become the first politician in Pakistan to cross 1 crore (10 million) followers on Instagram.

Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is known for his strong online presence. Despite being in jail, his influence remains strong on digital platforms. His Instagram account shares updates, videos, and photos from his political journey.

Imran Khan Becomes First Politician to Cross 1 Crore Followers on Instagram

The former Prime Minister’s large follower base highlights the support he still enjoys. His social media is often used to connect with the public, share his views, and campaign for his party. PTI supporters frequently engage with his posts, boosting his reach online.

Crossing 1 crore followers is a big achievement in Pakistan’s political scene. No other Pakistani politician has come close to this number. It reflects how digital platforms are changing the way leaders interact with people.

Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari has 301K followers on Instagram. Maryam Nawaz has 816K followers on Instagram. Both politicians are far behind in the number of followers.

Imran Khan has a massive following on other platforms, too. His Twitter (now X) account also has millions of followers. He has 2.24 million subscribers on YouTube. His digital influence has played a key role in PTI’s political strategy over the years.

Instagram is especially popular among the youth. By gaining such a huge following, Imran Khan shows he still connects well with younger audiences. His posts often go viral, reaching beyond political circles.

This social media growth comes at a time when Imran Khan faces legal challenges. Yet, his online popularity continues to grow. It proves that social media has become a powerful tool in modern politics.

In a time where digital presence matters, Imran Khan’s latest milestone is worth noting. It shows how political influence is no longer limited to rallies or TV shows. Platforms like Instagram now play a major role in shaping public opinion. With 1 crore followers, Imran Khan has once again shown that he is not just a political leader but also a digital force.