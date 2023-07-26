Imran Khan Becomes The Most Followed World Leader On TikTok

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed a tremendous fan following during his outstanding career with the crowning moment being the ‘Cornered Tigers’ winning the 1992 World Cup. After that IK stepped off the field and went straight into active politics. The charismatic Khan became the country’s Prime Minister on the back of the massive support of his fans. He may have suffered from many ups and downs in his political regime however, Khan’s popularity is undiminished. The 70-year-old captain IK joined the popular social media platform TikTok. The point worth mentioning here is that Imran Khan TikTok Account garnered millions of followers within no time. He has become the most followed leader on TikTok.

Imran Khan TikTok Handle Gained Millions Of Followers

Chairman Imran Khan’s TikTok account has taken over the #1 spot in the World Leaders category. He took over the followers count of the President of El Salvador. IK is the most followed world leader on that platform right now.

Former PM Imran Khan garnered an impressive 6.4 million followers on TikTok, setting a new record for the fastest growth on the platform ever. Before that, IK’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted:

“3 million followers at Chairman Imran Khan’s TikTok account just after 36 hours of its launch! Thanks to the people of Pakistan for such a historic response.”

It would not be wrong to say that Imran Khan is known for his extensive reach on different social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Khan has now embarked into the realm of TikTok with exceptional success. This is all because of his popularity in the whole worldwide.

