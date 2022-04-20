Imran Khan to address social media today before the power show in Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), in opposition to the new government, is displaying power shows in different major countries with video screening services in other small cities of the same district. It is planning to hold another power show in Lahore on Thursday and Imran khan plans to speak to social media platforms today before this upcoming power show.

Yesterday the whole PTI committee met to discuss the political situation in Pakistan and the party’s future strategy and to plan the arrangements for the big gathering in Lahore tomorrow. The venue is Minar-i-Pakistan where the show will be organized in a perfect way for the citizens. Imran Khan has called for PTI supporters to come to grace the occasion and support their leader and political party.

Imran Khan directed his social media team to do the respective arrangements for his live address on 20th April on social media platforms. In this live address, Khan is expected to remind the people about PTI government’s development and welfare work. And will call the people to come and support their leader and party in the power show of Lahore.

The party leaders which include Farrukh Habib, Munaza Hassan and Hammad Azhar also briefed the gathering on the rallies that will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. These rallies will keep the momentum for the power show high. The citizens of Pakistan will be motivated to participate in the rallies and be prepared for the upcoming power show. The party members have been directed by Imran Khan to have peace full rallies and they must reach Lahore in time.

In the last power show held in Karachi, Imran Khan had mentioned about an announcement in the Lahore power show on 21st April. As in his address to his committee members yesterday, he said:

“People are guardians of independence and democracy. In future no ruler will be able to face foreign conspiracies if we surrender against the latest conspiracy. On April 21, we will announce the real freedom and independence of Pakistan,”

Imran khan put all his efforts in the last three years to give Pakistan record exports, record crops, huge industrial development, and huge job opportunities to the citizens. The present government has got the country in a very good condition but their ill decisions will soon bring the economy down again to that level at which PTI’s government had three years back from these corrupt people.

