Imran Khan Warns About Crackdown Campaign By Govt Against Media Houses Supporting Him

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has recently warned that the government is all set to launch “an unprecedented crackdown campaign” against all those media houses and journalists who support him. It has been confirmed by the media reports too.

Advertisement

Imran Khan Condemned Crackdown against Media Houses Supporting Him

We all know that Imran khan recently showed a power Show in Lahore where he addressed the public rally. He expressed his fears in a series of tweets on Sunday. Khan said that if the government succeeded in suppressing journalists who have supported his narrative then the country may “be returning to the dark days of dictatorship when there was no independent media & no room for freedom of expression.”

In addition to that, Khan also named five anchors and columnist Ayaz Amir who have suffered “threats, violent attacks and arrests” for supporting him. He further stated that:

“In my mass public campaign across Pakistan from next week, I will take up the issue of media freedom and freedom of expression.”

Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s government has seen Pakistan sink on the press freedom index in the three-and-a-half years when he was in power. Khan elaborated that if we allow these terror tactics that are designed simply to target PTI and himself, to succeed, then we will return back to the dark days of dictatorship when there was no independent media & no room for freedom of expression.

“Haqeeqi Azadi cannot be achieved without a free media & freedom of speech as guaranteed in our Constitution.”

It is obviously a basic human right to have freedom of speech. So, the crackdown campaign by the government against media houses must be condemned as it is their right to say whatever they want. Free Media is guaranteed in our constitution too, so, no one should force the media to stop supporting or saying what they want.

Also Read: Imran Khan to address social media today before the power show in Lahore