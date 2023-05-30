Imran Khan’s Picture With His Sons Becomes Most Reacted Post on Facebook in Pakistan in 24 Hours

I don’t think there would be anyone out there who does not know about Imran Khan. Isn’t it? Imran Khan is one of the most popular personalities in the whole world. He became a national hero by leading Pakistan’s national team to a Cricket World Cup victory back in 1992 and then later entered politics as a critic of government corruption in Pakistan. Nowadays, he has been the center of attention on the ground of politics in Pakistan. Recently, a nostalgic post surfaced on Facebook which is actually a throwback photo of Imran Khan along with his sons. This post became the most reacted one on Facebook in Pakistan in just a time duration of 24 hours.

Imran Khan’s Photo With His Sons Is the Most Reacted Post On Facebook in Pakistan

On the official page of Imran Khan, a photo of IK along with his sons was posted from a hiking trail. Khan expressed his fondness for hiking and the beauty of Pakistan’s mountains in the caption. He also expressed his hope to make Pakistan the skiing capital of the world in the future.

Khan’s caption reads:

“The only thing I miss these days is hiking in our Northern Mountains with my sons”

During the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, recent developments have been taken that have affected Khan’s freedom of movement. He along with his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been added to the no-fly list by the federal government, deterring them from leaving the country. However, Khan says that he does not want to leave his country at any point. So, putting his name in ECL does not affect him.

Also Read: A Malicious Screen Recorder App Remains Undetected For Over A Year! (phoneworld.com.pk)