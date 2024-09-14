Imran Qureshi, a renowned Pakistani artist known for his intricate miniature paintings and thought-provoking installations has also been bestowed with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) by President Dr. Arif Alvi. This third-highest civilian award in Pakistan is a testament to Qureshi’s exceptional contributions to the nation’s cultural landscape and his global recognition as a visionary artist. Qureshi’s artistic journey has been marked by numerous accolades and international acclaim. He has previously received awards such as the Sharjah Biennale 10’s Art prize, the Deutsche Bank Artist of the Year Award, the Medal of Arts by the Washington State Department, and the Asian Art Game Changer Award by the Asia Society, Hong Kong. His work has also been showcased in prestigious institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the British Museum in London. Qureshi’s dedication to representing Pakistan on a global stage has been instrumental in his receiving this esteemed honor. His artwork, which often explores themes of identity, memory, and loss, has resonated with audiences worldwide. The 200-foot-long mural at the Islamabad International Airport is a testament to his ability to create visually stunning and thought-provoking pieces.

Qureshi is deeply drawn to nature and recently embarked on a transformative expedition to Swaik Lake alongside Infinix. This serene retreat, renowned for its tranquil waters and breathtaking natural beauty, served as a powerful source of inspiration for the artist. The lake’s mesmerizing blend of emerald green and azure blue hues resonated deeply with him, reflecting his exploration of tranquillity and subtlety in his artwork. Inspired by this connection, Qureshi began to infuse his art with similar elements, aiming to evoke a sense of calm and introspection in his viewers. He realized how the green and blue hues of nature fit perfectly in the Infinix ZERO 40 Misty Aqua color, reminiscent of Swaik Lake’s serene waters. Hence, the color became a signature element in his palette, perfectly capturing the essence of his artistic vision.

Qureshi’s artistic philosophy emphasizes the emotional impact of art and its ability to resonate on a personal level. By integrating the misty aqua color into his work, he aims to bridge the gap between traditional art forms and modern technological design. This collaboration with Infinix serves as a testament to his belief that art should not only be a visual experience but also an emotional one.

Through this partnership, Qureshi and Infinix are demonstrating how art and technology can coalesce to create products that are both functional and aesthetically enriching. The smartphones featuring the misty aqua color are designed to capture moments and evoke feelings of calm and tranquility, aligning with Qureshi’s artistic vision.

Moreover, in partnership with WGSN, Infinix is introducing three trend-setting colors for 2025 as part of the ZERO 40 Series: Violet Garden, Misty Aqua, and Blossom Glow. These colors have been carefully integrated into the design and features of the smartphones to bring a unique and calming touch to the tech world.

Conclusively, the collaboration between Infinix and Qureshi not only highlights the dedication to making art accessible but also demonstrates how art and technology can come together to create innovative and emotionally impactful products.

