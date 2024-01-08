Imran’s AI-Generated Voice Sparks Discussions Regarding AI usage in Politics

Recently, an unprecedented event took place in which the AI-generated voice of former Prime Minister Imran addressed the audience during a virtual jalsa. It demonstrates the ever-evolving application of AI in politics, which may shape future political discourse. While AI has found its place in numerous sectors, its introduction into politics opens up unknown territory that must be explored.

The capability to clone a political leader’s voice and virtually present it to the public reveals both positive and negative sides. It shows us how technology can break down barriers and transform how politics is communicated.

However, as we notice this extraordinary development, we must also consider the ethical side of using AI in politics. This is because it can lead to issues that can challenge the authenticity, transparency, and responsible use of AI. In addition, such usage of AI can set a scary and exploitable trend. Hence, policymakers and technologists need to have conversations about the ethical aspects of AI in politics.

Moreover, this new AI development should prompt the need for discussions and awareness about the influence of AI in politics, not just in Pakistan but worldwide. As we seek out new territories, it becomes a responsibility to set ethical guidelines for the intersection of technology and politics.

