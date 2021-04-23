In a Milestone achievment, SCO Installs 4G Tower at K2 Base Camp

In a landmark achievement, Pakistan has installed the pilot 4G mobile tower at the base camp of the world’s second-largest peak K2. This is a milestone achievement and must be lauded as internet connectivity can greatly facilitate any mountaineer who tends to visit K2 base camp. Previously, the mountaineers used satellite phones to stay connected with the base camp while a number of mountaineers had to face difficulties in communication, and a few succumbed to death due to severe weather conditions at the world’s second-highest summit.

In a Milestone achievement, SCO Installs 4G Mobile Tower at K2 Base Camp

According to the details, the 4G mobile tower was set up by the Ministry of Interior department namely, Special Communication Organization and has begun to provide cellular and internet services at the K2 base camp. The main motive behind the installation of the 4G tower is to facilitate the tourists and mountaineers to stay in touch with their teams while hiking towards the deadly mountains.

In a statement, SCO said,

Our 4G reach is now in K2 base camp & Concordia glacier. The mobile coverage & internet access will prove to be a highly monumental & pivotal source for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and assist in emergency situations.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has rendered support to Special Communication Organisation (SCO) for the setting up of this SCOM Tower to provide a communication facility at K2 Base Camp. Meanwhile, the Gilgit Baltistan government has also accelerated steps to facilitate tourists along with locals.

