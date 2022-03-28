Samsung popularised the foldable phone category with its Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices, but a few competitors have since joined the competition. Now, it appears that Samsung has praised one of these competitors on Twitter, but it’s unclear whether this was done on purpose.

In a Surprise Move, Samsung Compliments its Competitor in Foldable Segment

Samsung responded by calling the small Oppo foldable “very ah-mazing” (h/t: 9to5Google) when an Oppo and OnePlus PR official uploaded a GIF of the Oppo Find N on Twitter.

We’re not clear if the Samsung Twitter account congratulated the Oppo Find N on purpose or if it simply thought the device on the screen was a Galaxy Z Fold series foldable. However, we are not sure about it.

On the one hand, we rarely see smartphone vendors explicitly endorsing competing devices on social media, leading us to believe that the praise from Samsung was accidental. On the other hand, it’s possible that Samsung is complimenting a phone category that it popularized or that the Find N is just crafty and deserves some praise. In any case, the company has kept the tweet up for several days.

Nonetheless, we hope Samsung uses the Find N as inspiration for a more compact foldable in the Z Fold series. But, we also expect Oppo follows Samsung’s lead and releases its foldable devices to a wide range of markets outside of the People’s Republic of China.

