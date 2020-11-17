Apple is currently working on developing the first foldable iPhone, according to a source. The report says that the Cupertino company looks to launch its first foldable smartphone in September 2022. This is said to take place constantly for the foldable iPhone in discussions with Taiwan’s material suppliers-Hon Hai and Nippon Nippon.

The report suggests that Apple’s first foldable phone will use a screen technology for OLED or MicroLEDs, and the display panel will come from Samsung. The company is now testing the display and bearings of the first foldable iPhone.

Checkout: Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone Highlighted with Code-named Cetus

In September 2022, Apple is Ready to Launch its Foldable iPhone

.pple is, in fact, working on the first foldable phone in 2022, according to Taiwanese media company Money.udn.com, citing supply chain sources. The company is already testing for the foldable iPhone bearing and screen. Samsung supplies the panel, and several suppliers will produce the cover. The report suggests that New Nikko is the key provider, and Hon Hai will assemble the folding phone. Hon Hai considered one of Apple’s largest iPhone foundry. Nippon Nippon will also provide the folding iPhone with covers, and Apple depends heavily on the Taiwanese company for its research and development of the folding hinge. The phone requires rigorous folding tests, and past foldable phones have been tested about 1,00,000 times for durability. Nikko will manufacture these bearings, as mentioned above.

We don’t hear about APPLE’s foldable phone for the first time. Apple patented a new foldable smartphone hinge design in February. The patent indicates that Apple is designed to develop a special design that requires ample space between the two screens to be folded in the flexible display. The space between the hinges makes it possible for the display to remain curved to avoid crease or tension. To do this, the hinge uses moving flaps.

Apple should iron out all the bugs before it launches a foldable iPhone, considering its reputation. Thus, it is not too far to release a foldable iPhone in the third quarter of 2022.

Also Read: iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max battery life Review: Pro Max Battery is good, except for one thing