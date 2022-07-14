Increase Privacy On Your New Android Phones Using This Setting

Google has a wide network of trackers that are being injected into dozens of its services and millions of partner websites to serve you targeted ads. These trackers follow you. Across the internet from one website to the next, these trackers gather detailed information about your browsing activity, interests, preferences, device info, and personal data. Google generates a unique advertising ID for you using these details, and only shows ads from specific advertisers. If you don’t want the system to invade your privacy, then don’t worry at all. You are at the correct place. Today, I am going to jot down a method to increase privacy on your Android Phones.

Android Phones Comes With a built-in feature To opt out of targeted ads

Google has the ability to track a huge amount of your private data. It piles up an endless stream of data points used to identify you. In addition to that, it closely follows everything you do online. However, you can disable personalized ads from Google to undermine this invasive tracking. The new Android phones have a built-in feature that quickly and easily lets you opt-out of targeted ads.

In order to change ad personalization settings on Android, follow the steps written below:

Open the Settings app on your Android device

Go to Google

Tap on Ads

You will see two options: Reset advertising ID and Delete advertising ID. The resetting option will keep ad personalization enabled but creates a new ad profile for you. However, the “Delete advertising ID” disables personalized ads.



All Android users can also turn off ad personalization across all platforms where they are logged in with a Google account. The steps to do that are mentioned below:

Navigate to Settings

Open Google

Manage your Google Account

Tap the Data & Privacy tab

find “Ad settings” under “Things you’ve done and places you’ve been”

Toggle the Ad personalization switch to turn it off

This method will disable personalized ads shown on Google’s services. In this way, you can increase the privacy of your Android phone. It will not let the system invade your privacy anymore.

