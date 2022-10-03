India Blocks Government of Pakistan’s Official Twitter Account

According to the latest news, we have come to know that India has recently blocked the Government of Pakistan’s official Twitter account. It was reported by the Indian media on Saturday.

The Official Twitter Account Of Gov Of Pakistan Withheld In India

The claim regarding the blockage was made by Indian media. Together with that they also shared a screenshot of the account which appeared to be associated with Pakistan’s government. According to the Indian media agency Asian News International’s (ANI) website, it was not the first time that India has blocked the Government of Pakistan’s Twitter account in its territories. Earlier, the Modi-led administration has also taken such action, however, the account was restored later.

The point worth mentioning here is that Pakistani officials have not reacted to the news of the blockage yet. Back In June, the Indian government banned official accounts of various Pakistani embassies, journalists, and even some prominent personalities on the micro-blogging site under India’s Information Technology Act, 2000. So, this is not the first time that India has taken such a step.

Pakistan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs issued a condemnation regarding this. He said that:

“Deeply concerning that #India has blocked the flow of information to Indian Twitter by withholding access to the following official accounts”

FO has also shared a list of the banned accounts in its tweet, which included accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in UN, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt. PTA also took up the matter with Twitter when the ban in India was imposed. The telecom regulator, PTA stated that Twitter has been urged to reconsider its biased suppression of information and restore official Pakistani accounts for viewing in India.

