India Launches Spacecraft To Study Sun After Successful Moon Landing

We all know that a few weeks back, the Indian spacecraft made a successful uncrewed landing near the south polar region of the moon. Now, India made another attempt and launched its first space mission to study the sun. India is not coming slow as it has been just two weeks since the moon landing and now it ended up launching a spacecraft to the Sun.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off on board a satellite launch vehicle from the Sriharikota space center in southern India on a search to study the sun from a point about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The point, dubbed as L1, shows an uninterrupted view of the sun. According to the Indian Space Research Organization, the spacecraft is furnished with seven payloads to study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere, and solar wind. ISRO stated that the launch was accomplished successfully in just an hour.

