India Launches Spacecraft To Study Sun After Successful Moon Landing
We all know that a few weeks back, the Indian spacecraft made a successful uncrewed landing near the south polar region of the moon. Now, India made another attempt and launched its first space mission to study the sun. India is not coming slow as it has been just two weeks since the moon landing and now it ended up launching a spacecraft to the Sun.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft took off on board a satellite launch vehicle from the Sriharikota space center in southern India on a search to study the sun from a point about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The point, dubbed as L1, shows an uninterrupted view of the sun. According to the Indian Space Research Organization, the spacecraft is furnished with seven payloads to study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere, and solar wind. ISRO stated that the launch was accomplished successfully in just an hour.
India Launches Aditya-L1 Spacecraft to Study Sun
India became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on August 23. It was no doubt a historic journey to unknown territory that scientists believe could carry important reserves of frozen water. Jitendra Singh, India’s junior minister for science and technology, applauded the ISRO officials for their work on the latest launch. He stated:
“Congratulations India. Congratulations ISRO. It’s a sunshine moment for India.”
According to a former scientist at the research organization, the sun study together with India’s successful moon landing, would completely change the image of the ISRO in the world community. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the launch and cheered as India’s sun mission took off. The main objectives of the mission include studying the sun’s upper atmosphere and different solar phenomena, such as coronal mass ejections or massive expulsions of plasma from the sun’s outermost layer.