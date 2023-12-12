India Pak Facebook Lovers to Soon Get Married

We have witnessed a number of instances in the past where love spread across the borders of arch-rival nations. In yet another story, a Pakistani woman, Maria Bibi, and her Indian lover, Sonu Masih, have decided to get married and plan to live their lives together in Sathiali village in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

Both individuals first met on Facebook around four years ago. After that, Maria and Sonu also met in person. Now, with the consent of their parents, the couple has decided to marry.

As per a source, Maqbool Chaudhary, a Qadian-based social worker who himself married a Pakistani woman, is now supporting Sonu. According to Maqbool,

Both traveled to the Pakistan side of the Kartarpur Corridor, where Maria Bibi and Sonu Masih not only met each other in person but were also introduced to their parents. After these meetings, they jointly decided to have their wedding in India.

Maqbool expressed hope that Maria Bibi will soon overcome all hindrances and join Sonu in India. Furthermore, he said that the governments of both countries should offer special concessions when offering visas in such cases.

In the sponsorship certificate issued by Block Development and Panchayat Officer Kahanuwan, Sonu has sponsored Maria and declared her his ‘fiancé’ in this form. Sonu also mentioned that he has known Maria for the last four years and that Maria will arrive in India for their wedding.

