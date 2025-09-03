India Unveils Vikram-32, Its First Indigenous Microchip – A Wake-Up Call for Pakistan?

India has made a bold move in the field of technology. India has unveiled its first home-grown 32-bit microchip, called Vikram-32. The launch took place at Semicon India 2025, where the chip was showcased to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is not just another tech announcement. It is a turning point in India’s journey towards self-reliance in semiconductors. The Vikram-32 has been developed by ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali. It is designed to power rockets, satellites, and other space missions. The chip has already been tested in orbit during a PSLV mission, and the results proved its reliability.

For India, this success is huge. Until recently, the country depended heavily on imported chips. Every advanced smartphone, satellite, and defence system requires semiconductors from abroad. Now, with Vikram-32, India has entered a new era. Its leaders are calling semiconductors the “digital diamonds” of the 21st century, comparing them to oil in the past century. Whoever controls chips, they argue, controls the future.

Why This Matters for Pakistan

For Pakistan, India’s achievement should not be ignored. This is not just about a single chip. It is about a nation building the capacity to design, test, and manufacture its own semiconductors. Chips power everything — from phones and computers to medical equipment, cars, and weapons. If India builds a strong semiconductor ecosystem, it will gain a serious advantage in multiple fields.

Pakistan has not yet invested in this area. There is no local semiconductor industry, no advanced chip design programs, and very little funding for deep-tech research. This gap is worrying. While India is preparing to lead in advanced technology, Pakistan risks falling further behind.

What Pakistan Needs to Do

India created Semicon India, supported startups, invited global investors, and set up design centers. It also gave researchers the resources to experiment and innovate. Pakistan needs to take similar bold steps. Not only India, another neighbouring country, China, has also launched its first all-frequncy 6G chip.

The government must invest in research and development. Universities should create programs in chip design and microelectronics. Partnerships with friendly countries can help set up fabrication labs. At the same time, policies should attract foreign companies to open semiconductor units in Pakistan.

Final Thoughts

The Vikram-32 microprocessor is more than just a technical achievement. It is a symbol of India’s future ambitions. For Pakistan, it should be a wake-up call. Falling behind in IT and semiconductors is not an option. The world is moving fast, and Pakistan must take appropriate steps to compete with.

